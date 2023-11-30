Man arrested in Decatur for Oct. 30 death of woman in Social Circle

article

A man has been arrested for the murder of Natasha Billings on Oct. 30, according to Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Billings, 37, was found deceased in her home on Skyview Drive in the Social Circle area after her mother requested a welfare check.

41-year-old Corey Orlando Jackson was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service with assistance from Newton County and DeKalb County Sheriff's Office deputies on Thursday morning at a home in the 3200 block of Bluebird Lane in Decatur.

Jackson was named a suspect in the murder shortly after Billings' body was discovered.

The relationship between Billings and Jackson and a possible motive has not been released by police.

