Man arrested in Colorado for Lithonia man's murder

Police in Denver, Colorado, arrested a man suspected of the shooting death of a 42-year-old in Lithonia.

Police arrested Willie Carter on Sept. 15 for the murder of Lamarcus Collins.

Police believe Carter shot Collins on Aug. 8 at a home on Ridge Way in Lithonia.

The warrant alleges that Carter shot Collins several times with a handgun.

Police arrested Carter without incident and plan to extradite him to the DeKalb County Jail.

