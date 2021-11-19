Man arrested in Cobb County cold case kidnapping, rape investigation

After over 30 years, police have arrested a suspect for a kidnapping and rape in Cobb County.

Cobb County officials say that they arrested Christopher Milton in connection with the kidnapping, rape, and assault that happened in Cobb County in 1990.

The case had remained unsolved for decades, but officials say it was reopened by investigators after a grant allowed them to test samples from sexual assault kits that had been stored for DNA.

After testing, investigators say they had "sufficient evidence" to connect the rape to Milton.

Milton was arrested shortly after a warrant was issued.

Officials did not release any information about the case from 1990 or the status of the victim today.

