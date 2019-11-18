Man arrested for trying to meet investigators posing as Cherokee County teen

Authorities arrested a man in Cherokee County for attempting to solicit what he thought was an underage girl for sex. This case involved a deputy posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Deputies charged 46-year-old Michael Hulsey with 13 counts of obscene internet contact with a child, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, two counts of child molestation, child exploitation, and three counts of use of computer service to commit an illegal act.

Deputies said Hulsey had been in contact with the girl since mid-September sent and several images of himself in an attempt to make arraignments for the girl to come to his Macon home. Initially, deputies said he was going to travel to Cherokee County to meet the teen, but then later agreed to pick her up at the bus station is she would travel down to him in Macon.

The girl was actually an undercover investigator with the county's Internet Crimes Against Children Division

Twiggs County deputies arrested Hulsey at his home on Saturday. He was later turned over and booked into the Cherokee Adult Detention Center where he remained Monday night without bond.