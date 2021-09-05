Man arrested for possessing seven fraudulent driver’s licenses and ledgers, police say

article

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said a man faces forgery and identity-theft related charges after he was caught in possession of seven fake driver's licenses and several ledgers with victims' personal information.

Deputies arrested the man on Mecaslin Street in Atlanta after receiving a tip from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Fulton investigators filed warrants to arrest Charles Edward Wesson for failure to appear on a theft by deception charge.

Investigators learned there were warrants to arrest Wesson in New Jersey and Los Angeles for theft by deception and counterfeiting.

Wesson was the subject of an investigation into identity theft, in which he used identities to purchase high-end vehicles and to rent apartments in numerous cities.

Deputies searched Wesson's home and arrested him. Investigators confiscated seven fraudulent driver’s licenses and multiple ledgers with victims’ names, bank account and social security numbers.

