Man arrested for murder of estranged wife, a Cobb County schoolteacher

article

A Hiram man has been arrested for the murder of his estranged wife, who was a schoolteacher in Cobb County.

According to Paulding County Sheriff's Office, they received a call just after midnight Oct. 28 about a domestic dispute/home invasion.

It was reported that 42-year-old Tyron Victor Lambert came to the house of his estranged wife, 37-year-old Jasmyn Victoria Lambert, and forced his way into the home via the back door.

Lambert then allegedly threatened several people inside the home with a gun.

When he learned that law enforcement had been contacted, he fled the scene. Paulding County deputies took a report and began the process of obtaining warrants for his rest. They also placed the residence on zone patrol and put out a BOLO (be on the lookout) for Lambert and his vehicle.

At 7:12 a.m., Paulding E-911 received another call from the home. The caller indicated Lambert was back and had forced his way through the back door again. Deputies immediately responded to the home, according to the sheriff's office. However, before they could enter the home, they heard a gunshot.

The deputies made their way to the back of the house and saw Lambert trying to run away. After a brief struggle, they were able to place him under arrest.

Unfortunately, Jasmyn Lambert was fatally wounded. She was transported to Wellstar Paulding Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Lambert was transport to Paulding County Jail and is facing the following charges:

-Murder - Family Violence (F)

-Malice Murder (F)

-Home Invasion - Burglary (F)

-Criminal Damage to Property 1st Degree - Family Violence (F)

-Cruelty to Children 1st Degree - 2 Counts

-Criminal Trespass (M)

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime (F)

-Aggravated Assault (F) - 2 Counts

-Obstruction (M)

The sheriff's office says it is likely there will be more charges Tyron Lambert is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.

Cobb County School District issued the following statement:

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of one of our third grade teachers. Jasmyn Lambert’s big smile was welcoming to all, her classroom couldn’t wait to see her every day. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and the entire Still community who already miss her. Grief counselors are at school this week to support students and staff and we do ask you to give our school family privacy during this time of grief."

If anyone has any information about this case, or any other criminal activity in Paulding County, please call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app.