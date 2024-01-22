Man arrested for murder at Gainesville Motel 6

article

A man has been arrested for a murder on Jan 19 at Motel 6 in Gainesville, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Police say they responded to a shooting call at the motel at approximately 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 34-year-old Destyn Rashad Alexander of Braselton who had been shot. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he died.

They identified Corey Maurice Rucker, also from Gainesville, as a suspect and arrested him at 4 a.m. the following day at a motel in DeKalb County. Gainesville PD was assisted by the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, FBI and DeKalb County Police SWAT team in locating and arresting Rucker.

Ricker is being charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and theft of a motor vehicle. He is being held in the Hall County Jail.