Man arrested for murder after woman found shot in trunk of burned car

article

Deputies in DeKalb County said they have arrested a man in connection to a brutal murder.

Gerald Jerome Clark, 41, of Stone Mountain, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Clark was charged in connection to the death of an unidentified woman.

Investigators said the woman’s body was found on Sept. 26 at a Fieldgreen Drive home. Clark shot her several times before locking her in the trunk of a car and setting fire to the vehicle, investigators said.

A motive behind the murder was not immediately released.

Clark was arrested in Decatur and booked into the DeKalb County jail. It was not immediately clear if he had representation.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.