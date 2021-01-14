Man arrested for kidnapping ex-girlfriend at gunpoint, deputies say

article

An Auburn man was arrested after a violent kidnapping at gunpoint on Wednesday, investigators said.

Moises David Peguero, 33, was booked into the Hall County jail on aggravated assault and kidnapping, both felony counts.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said this started around 1:20 p.m. when deputies received a call of a kidnapping at a residence located in the 300 block of Highland Terrace off of Atlanta Highway.

Investigators said the victim arrived at her home earlier in the day to find Peguero, whom she had been in a previous relationship with, in her driveway. Perguero then loaded a gun and chambered a bullet, investigators said, before forcing her into a vehicle at gunpoint.

Perguero also grabbed the victim’s hair and her leg to prevent her from getting out, investigators said. The two drove around for a while before returning back to her home. She was then able to get away and call 911.

Perguero fled the scene and deputies were able to catch up with him at his Barrow County home. He was taken into custody around 5 p.m. by Barrow County deputies.

