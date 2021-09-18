Man arrested for girlfriend's murder after spending days in ICU

Police arrested a 31-year-old man for the murder of his girlfriend in Hall County. The suspect was in the ICU at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville before police transferred him to Hall County Jail.

The Oakwood Police Department arrested Emmanuel Kevin Harris on Friday in the death of Jordan Gooch, who police said was his girlfriend, on Sept. 15.

Police discovered Harris was seriously injured during a car wreck and was unable to speak to investigators while intubated.

Police obtained a probation warrant for Harris' arrest while he was unconscious, saying he was a convicted felon found in possession of a firearm. Police said Harris regained consciousness on Thursday and was transported to Hall County Jail where he was questioned by Oakwood police. Police developed probable cause to arrest Harris for Gooch's murder. He faces malice murder and felony murder charges as well as three counts of aggravated assault, drug and weapons charges.

On Sept. 15, Oakwood police found Gooch had been stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife.

Police began looking for Harris, who lived with Gooch at the place the murder occurred.

Police said Harris was not there and the victim’s car was missing.

Police said Harris was sedated after he was involved in a vehicle accident the previous night in Jackson County.

