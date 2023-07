article

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of another man on June 11 on Valencia Road in Decatur, according to DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

According to the arrest warrant, Abu Washington reportedly shot Chauncey Moore in the head. Moore's body was found next to a vehicle.

The motive for the shooting has not been revealed. Washington is currently being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.