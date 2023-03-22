Man arrested for double homicide after Austell house fire

article

A Mableton man has been arrested for double homicide after two people were killed by a fire on March 12 in Austell.

According to the Cobb County Fire Department, they responded to a residential fire around 5:34 a.m. in the 5500 block of Janet Lane.

Firefighters found two people inside the home -- 74-year-old Michele LaCroix and 52-year-old Andrea Nall. They were transported to Cobb Wellstar Hospital where they died of their injuries.

Multiple dead animals were also found inside the home.

As a result of an investigation, 30-year-old Robert Colt Smith of Mableton was identified and arrested. He is currently being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

The relationship between the suspect and victims is unknown at this time.