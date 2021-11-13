Man arrested for deadly Morrow hit and run

article

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man on Oct. 6.

Willie Charles Barnes, 42, of Stockbridge, was arrested on Nov 14 and charged with homicide by vehicle and hit and run. Warrants for his were taken out nine days earlier after an intensive investigation.

Tyree Johnson died in the crash that happened along mt. Zion Road. His family remembers him as a lovable giant, the baby of the family, who’d always tag along with his big sis.

"He’s 6'3," blonde dreads, so you can't help but to see something in the road, you know it was somebody or something," his mother Susethia Wilkerson said.

After a month's investigation and several tips, investigators were able to identify the suspect.

Johnson's family said the arrest will not bring him back but does offer some closures.

Barnes remains in the Clayton County jail on those two felony charges.

Anyone with further information on the crash is asked to call Morrow Police Department at 770-961-4006 or Georgia State Patrol at 404-624-6077.

