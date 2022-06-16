Man arrested for convenience store murder in Acworth

article

Acworth police said officers arrested a man murdering someone during an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Police said 59-year-old Abu Majfuj Ahammed was found dead at Kwik E Mart on Acworth Oaks Drive after a report that a man went into the store wearing a ski mask.

Police said witnesses saw the disguised suspect drive away from the store in a blue Nissan sedan.

Police arrested 59-year-old Marcus Bass two days later and charged him with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The Cobb County Police Department fugitive unit tracked down Marcus Bass.

This investigation is still ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Acworth Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 770-974-1232.