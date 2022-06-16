Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Man arrested for convenience store murder in Acworth

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Acworth
FOX 5 Atlanta
Marcus Bass article

Marcus Bass 

ACWORTH, Ga. - Acworth police said officers arrested a man murdering someone during an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Police said 59-year-old Abu Majfuj Ahammed was found dead at Kwik E Mart on Acworth Oaks Drive after a report that a man went into the store wearing a ski mask.

Police said witnesses saw the disguised suspect drive away from the store in a blue Nissan sedan. 

Police arrested 59-year-old Marcus Bass two days later and charged him with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The Cobb County Police Department fugitive unit tracked down Marcus Bass.

This investigation is still ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Acworth Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 770-974-1232. 