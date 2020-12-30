Man arrested for breaking into storage units at Brookhaven apartments

article

Brookhaven police said they have arrested a man on Tuesday who is wanted for several burglaries in multiple jurisdictions.

Stephen Cole Braddy, 25, of Peachtree City, was charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft by receiving.

Police said officers responded to the LINC at Brookhaven Apartment Homes located at 4150 Ashford Dunwoody Road around 7:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a burglary of several storage units in progress.

Officers established a perimeter around the apartment complex and take Braddy in custody. A witness was able to identify him as the suspect in the incident and a previous incident two days earlier.

Police said officers also found Braddy had a stolen car as well as several other items reported stolen from storage units across Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

Investigators said anyone who has had something stolen from a storage unit recently should report it.

Braddy was booked into the DeKalb County. No word yet on charges from other jurisdictions.

