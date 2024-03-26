Man arrested for breaking into Norcross business on March 21

article

A 45-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of March 21 for allegedly breaking into a business in the 6000 block of Live Oak Parkway in Norcross.

Police say officers responded to an alarm at around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a broken window and the suspect attempting to leave.

The suspect retreated inside the business when confronted by officers.

When the suspect refused to come out, officers entered the building with a K9 and found the suspect in a locked conference room.

They placed Oscar Dominguez Sanchez under arrest and charged him with Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Damage to Property, and Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer.