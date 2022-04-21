Man arrested for breaking into home, holding owner at sword-point

article

A Douglasville man is in jail in Cobb County for threatening a family inside their home with a sword.

According to a Cobb County arrest report, Brian Wiley pulled into a driveway at a home on Perry Point in Austell.

The document stated Wiley asked the homeowner if he was "ready to die."

The victim told the Austell Police Department he was holding a sword in his hand when he made the threat.

He's not charged with stealing anything.

The document stated Wiley went into the home and sat on the couch.

He's facing several charges including burglary and terroristic threats.