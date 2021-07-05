Man arrested, charged with murder of Georgia teens

The GBI says a suspect is in custody in connection to a murder in Middle Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 22-year-old Washington County man Daniel Payton Brinson faces two counts of malice murder after two teens were found dead in Wrightsville on April 23.

Officials identified the victims as 18-year-old Destiny Hope Kight and 18-year-old Charles Jaylon Garrett, according to WGXA.

They died from multiple gunshot wounds, the GBI said.

