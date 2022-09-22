Man arrested at Norcross apartment for shooting death of man over the weekend

article

The man was arrested on Thursdays for the shooting death of a DeKalb County man over the weekend.

Charles Louis Gandy, 30, was taken into custody at the Parc 1795 apartments located along Graves Road in Norcross.

Gandy is accused of shooting Lecorey Jerrell Blevins several times on Sunday during an argument at a home on Columbia Drive.

Blevins died from his injuries.

Gandy was arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office without incident. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

He is being charged with malice murder.

Gandy is being held without bond.