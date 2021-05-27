Man arrested in connection to armed robbery, shooting of Acworth liquor store owner

article

Cobb County police said they have arrested the man wanted for robbing an Acworth liquor store and shooting the store owner earlier this month.

Rashaad Snipes, 19, was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on multiple felony counts including armed robbery, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

The armed robbery happened at the Bottle Shop at the corner of Hickory Grove and Baker roads just outside Acworth on May 12. The owner of the Bottle Shop was the only one in the store that night when police say someone walked in with a gun and demanded money. Investigators said 55-year-old Kaushik Govani was shot multiple times.

Govani remains in critical condition at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Snipes is being held without bond.

