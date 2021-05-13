Police: Cobb County liquor store clerk shot in armed robbery

Cobb County police are investigating a shooting and robbery at an Acworth liquor store.

Officials say Wednesday night around 9:30, officers were called to the Bottle Shop liquor store on the 2500 block of Baker Road.

At the scene, officers found the store's clerk, 55-year-old Kaushik Govani, injured with at least one bullet wound.

Investigators believe Govani was shot during an armed robbery earlier that night.

Medics took Govani to Kennestone Hospital for treatment. It is not known what his condition is at this time.

If you have any information on the shooting or robbery, please call the Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.

