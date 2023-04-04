Man arrested after pointing airsoft rifle at drivers, police say

article

Police in Sandy Springs say they arrested a man seen standing along Roswell Road pointing what appeared to be a firearm at passing vehicles.

Sandy Springs police say they caught up with the man just after 2 p.m. Tuesday walking in the 5600 block of Roswell Road.

Police say the same man was seen on Monday doing the exact same thing. A passing motorist was able to take a photo of him.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Police say he was carrying an airsoft rifle.

He faces several charges including disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

No one was injured.