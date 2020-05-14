Man arrested after hours-long standoff in SW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police were involved in a standoff early Thursday morning after responding to a domestic disturbance.
Officers arrived and found live rounds from an assault-style rifle in front of a home on Beecher Road in southwest Atlanta.
A man and woman refused to come outside, according to police.
Negotiators managed to convince the woman to come out.
Authorities eventually sent a drone into the house and found the man hiding in the attic. Police arrested him.
No one was hurt.
The standoff lasted more than six hours.