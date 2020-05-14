Man arrested after hours-long standoff in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police were involved in a standoff early Thursday morning after responding to a domestic disturbance.

Officers arrived and found live rounds from an assault-style rifle in front of a home on Beecher Road in southwest Atlanta.

A man and woman refused to come outside, according to police.

Negotiators managed to convince the woman to come out.

Authorities eventually sent a drone into the house and found the man hiding in the attic. Police arrested him.

No one was hurt.

The standoff lasted more than six hours.