Man arrested after hours-long standoff in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police were involved in a standoff early Thursday morning after responding to a domestic disturbance. 

Officers arrived and found live rounds from an assault-style rifle in front of a home on Beecher Road in southwest Atlanta. 

A man and woman refused to come outside, according to police. 

Negotiators managed to convince the woman to come out. 

Authorities eventually sent a drone into the house and found the man hiding in the attic. Police arrested him. 

No one was hurt. 

The standoff lasted more than six hours. 