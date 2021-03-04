Name of man arrested after explosives found in Cobb County home released

article

A Cobb County man faces several charges after police said explosives were found at a Crabapple Place home on Monday.

Dylan Chapman was arrested earlier this week after investigators received a call that explosive materials were inside a Cobb County home.

The Cobb County Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was able to safely collect those materials from the home.

According to jail records, Chapman was booked on numerous counts of possession and distribution of drugs and explosives as well as several counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

He was booked into the Cobb County jail.

