Man arrested after explosives found in Cobb County home

A man is in custody after explosives were found in a Cobb County home on Monday, police said.

It happened at a home along Crabapple Way.

The Cobb County Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal is on the scene.

Few details are available.

The name of the man arrested has not been released.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

