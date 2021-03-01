Man arrested after explosives found in Cobb County home
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in custody after explosives were found in a Cobb County home on Monday, police said.
It happened at a home along Crabapple Way.
The Cobb County Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal is on the scene.
Few details are available.
The name of the man arrested has not been released.
