Man arrested after chase in disappearance of Rockdale County man

By
Published  February 20, 2025 5:16pm EST
Rockdale County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Lee Daffin article

Lee Daffin (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Lee Daffin, 57, was arrested after a chase related to the disappearance of a Rockdale County man.
    • Daffin faces charges of aggravated assault and making terroristic threats and acts.
    • Deputies were dispatched to Bethel Road to investigate a missing person report, leading to the discovery of a body.

CONYERS, Ga. - A man was arrested after a chase in connection with the disappearance of a Rockdale County man. 

Lee Daffin, 57, of Conyers, faces charges of aggravated assault and making terroristic threats and acts.

What we know:

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday to the 1100 block of Bethel Road to try to make contact with a person reported missing. On Wednesday, investigators received a tip saying the case had "potential foul play involved." This led the authorities to a body.

Daffin, who was labeled a person of interest in the man’s disappearance, was found in Stephens County but fled from deputies before being apprehended. He was eventually arrested and booked into the Rockdale County Jail.

What we don't know:

The identity of the body has not been confirmed. 

More charges and arrests are possible as the investigation unfolds.

The Source: The details in this article and the mug shot were provided by the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

