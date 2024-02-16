Man arrested after allegedly shooting at vehicle in DeKalb County

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for shooting at a vehicle early Friday morning on Covington Highway near Young Road in Decatur.

According to DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the 5700 block of Covington Highway in reference to shots fired around 6: 22 a.m.

When they arrived, they spoke with a 23-year-old man who told them another man shot at his vehicle as he was driving away from a BP gas station.

He was able to provide a description to the police officers.

The officers were able to locate and detain the suspect.

After being interviewed, they placed Kevin Johnson, 37, under arrest. He has been charged with aggravated assault and booked into DeKalb County Jail.