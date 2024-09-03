Man arrested after 4-year-old Paulding County girl accidentally shoots herself, deputies say

article

A Paudling County man is facing a second degree murder charge in connection to the death of a 4-year-old girl.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a call overnight on Friday, Aug. 30, about a 4-year-old child who had fallen and needed medical attention. When first responders arrived at the home on Village Drive in Hiram, they realized this was more than just a child who had fallen and gotten injured.

Detectives discovered that an adult sibling to the little girl had left his gun unattended and that the child must have retrieved it and accidentally shot herself.

Joseph Edwin Hinson, 20, was charged with cruelty to children and murder in the second degree.

Hinson was taken into custody and was being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.