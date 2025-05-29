Man armed with box cutter arrested after SWAT standoff along LaVista Road in Tucker

Image 1 of 12 ▼ A SWAT team stands outside in the rain during a standoff along LaVista Road at Henderson Road in Tucker on May 29, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A man threatened drivers with box cutters and barricaded himself inside a home, leading to a SWAT standoff with DeKalb County police. After hours of negotiations, police deployed tear gas and safely took the man into custody without injury. The suspect, in his 40s, will be evaluated by emergency medical services, and concerns about his mental state were acknowledged by officials.



A man who allegedly threatened drivers with box cutters and later barricaded himself inside a home was taken into custody without injury Thursday afternoon.

It came after an hours-long SWAT standoff with DeKalb County police.

What we know:

The incident began around 1:30 p.m. when officers were called to the area of Brockett and Lavista roads in Tucker.

Police say a 911 caller reported seeing a man in the roadway appearing to lunge at passing cars. Police say the man appeared to threaten responding officers, but ended up retreating into a residence and refusing to come out.

The DeKalb County Police Department activated its SWAT team and closed nearby roads, urging the public to avoid the area.

After several hours of attempted negotiations, officers entered the home, cleared the interior, and deployed tear gas before safely taking the man into custody.

What they're saying:

"So typically, with that they have to clear the location and look for him and that takes time. And then with the deployment of the gas, there’s the instruction and vision and all of that," an official explained. "So, we're just very thankful for the responding officers and our SWAT team. We were able to bring this to a safe resolution for all, and no officers were injured during this incident."

The man, described as being in his 40s, was not injured and will be evaluated by emergency medical services on scene. "After incidents, yes, he will be checked out by EMS and you can see kind of behind us, we have EMS and fire rescue here," the official added.

Officials acknowledged concerns about the man’s mental state and said he would be evaluated, but stressed that "given the severity of what he did today, he is still responsible for his actions."

Police swarm the area of LaVista Road at Henderson Road in Tucker on May 29, 2025. (GDOT)

No injuries were reported to the suspect or law enforcement.

What we don't know:

The name and charges have not been released.

Police swarm the area of LaVista Road at Henderson Road in Tucker on May 29, 2025. (GDOT)

The investigation is ongoing.

MAP OF THE AREA

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.