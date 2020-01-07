Man allegedly assaults girlfriend for saying his fart ‘smelled horrible’

A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend after she complained that his fart “smelled horrible,” police in Wichita Falls say.

The victim told police that she and her boyfriend, Christopher Ragsdale, were at a friends house when Ragsdale allegedly passed gas. Ragsdale’s girlfriend commented on the smell which is when Rgasdale grabbed her by the hair, pulled her to the ground and began choking her.

The victim said she could barely breathe but was able to call attention to her friend who was in another room. When the friend showed up, Ragsdale removed himself from his girlfriend.

Police were then told that while the friend went to get keys so they could leave, Ragsdale proceeded to headbutt his girlfriend prompting the friend to separate them and call the police.

When police arrived, Ragsdale’s girlfriend had a visible red mark around her neck from being choked as well as a red mark on her forehead where she was struck.

Ragsdale was arrested for and charged with Assault Family Violence with a bond set at $10,000.

