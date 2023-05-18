Man accused of squatting in Ellenwood home arrested

article

A man who was allegedly illegally occupying a house in Ellenwood owned by a member of the U.S. Army Reserves has been arrested.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Vincent Denard Simon was served an Intruder Affidavit on Thursday by DeKalb marshals.

The civil service process was accomplished without incident and SImon left the residence, but a gun was found inside the home and drugs were found on Simon before he was able to leave.

Simon was placed under arrest and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

The home is owned by a woman who is currently deployed with the U.S. Army Reserves in Chicago, Illinois.