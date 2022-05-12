Man accused of raping juvenile at popular park in Kennesaw

From sun up to sun down, Swift-Cantrell park in Kennesaw is filled with people exercising, family get togethers, and children playing. Police say this past Sunday, that joy was shattered by a horrible crime. Police say a juvenile was sexually assaulted at Swift-Cantrell Park in Kennesaw.

Court documents show a man forced a juvenile into the men's restroom and raped her.

Kennesaw Police say detectives conducted a thorough investigation and secured an arrest warrant in less than 24 hours. With the help of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive unit, US Marshal's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, a man was arrested for the crime.

Austin Dean Stovall, 32, is charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery, child molestation, kidnapping, cruelty to children and false imprisonment..

Kennesaw Police Chief William Westenberger released a statement that reads in part, "To the citizens of Kennesaw, this is the first incident like this to ever occur in Swift-Cantrell Park. We take our oath to protect and serve very seriously. The suspect was identified, apprehended, and will now be held accountable for his actions".

Kennesaw Police have encountered Stovall in the past. In April 2019, Stovall claimed to be a police officer and threatened the real officers who arrested him. He was ultimately convicted of Obstruction and Impersonating an Officer.

Now Stovall is back in jail, this time he is being held without bond.

Advertisement

In his statement the police chief also said his "thoughts are with the victim and their family following this egregious incident. This is something that no juvenile should ever have to experience".

