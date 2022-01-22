Man accused of firing gun at two Henry County cops arrested

article

The Henry County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man suspected of firing a gun at two Henry County police officers.

The incident happened on Dec. 30, 2021 outside Sudo Bar and Grill in Ellenwood.

According to the sheriff's office, 36-year-old Ernest Bolton fired a shot towards two officers who were working off-duty as he was driving away after being told to leave the bar by the owner.

"There have been a number of officer involved shootings in the metro area," said Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett. "Thankfully, no one was injured in this situation."

Bolton was arrested in the 1500 block of Access Road in Covington, GA on Jan. 21. A handgun believed to have been the weapon used in the shooting was recovered in the vehicle he was driving, according to the sheriff's office.

Bolton was being held at the Henry County Jail. He faces two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE