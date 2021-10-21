Georgia man accused of exposing himself to minor at Dunkin Donuts

article

Police are searching for a 60-year-old suspect accused of exposing himself to a young girl in Kennesaw.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

The Cobb County Police Department says on Oct. 5 investigators were called to the Dunkin Donuts on the 4300 block of Bells Ferry Road.

Investigators say the man caught on camera was identified to be 60-year-old Wallace Terry of Holly Springs. (Cobb County Police Department)

According to investigators, 60-year-old Wallace Terry of Holly Springs, Georgia is accused of exposing himself to a juvenile female. He is not currently in custody.

Officials now believe there could be more victims at other locations and are asking the public for help identifying these possible victims.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Cobb County Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS