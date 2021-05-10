Man accused of cutting woman's throat, covering up her death

article

Police in DeKalb County said they arrested a man accused of murdering his wife with a knife, then trying to conceal her death.

Police said 50-year-old Lawrenceville man Kimmeth Harden slit a woman's throat and stabbed her in the chest, causing her death.

Police said the body of Claudia Palmer was discovered during a welfare check at her home on Mill station Court in Lithonia, where Harden is a tenant.

Police said Palmer's death happened between Jan. 24 and Feb. 14 this year.

Police charged Harden with murder and arrested him at DeKalb Police Department Headquarters on Monday.

He is in custody at DeKalb County Jail, police said.

