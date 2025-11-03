Man accused of killing woman outside Gwinnett job found dead
A large police presence surrounds a white vehicle in the parking lot of the Promenade at Pleasant Hills shopping center in Duluth as Gwinnett County police investigate a homicide on Oct. 31, 2025. (FOX 5)
DULUTH, Ga. - The man accused of killing a woman outside her workplace in Duluth is dead, according to police.
The Gwinnett County Police Department said Eliajia Whitley, 21, was shot and killed Friday afternoon by her ex-boyfriend, Caprice Hudson, 23. Officers found Whitley in her car with a gunshot wound outside the BioLife Plasma Services center along Pleasant Hill Road, where she worked. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said investigators later tracked Hudson to Columbia County, Georgia, after the shooting. Sheriff’s deputies there found his vehicle and attempted to stop it. A chase followed and ended with a PIT maneuver, but when deputies approached the car, they found Hudson dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Family members had previously told reporters they believed Hudson was responsible for Whitley’s death. Police confirmed that information Monday morning.
The family also held a balloon release in Whiley's honor on Sunday.
