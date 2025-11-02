Family holds balloon release for 21-year-old woman killed outside Gwinnett job

The Brief Family and friends held a balloon release Sunday honoring 21-year-old Elaijia Whitley, who was found shot outside her job. Relatives believe Whitley was killed in a domestic violence incident, though police have not identified a suspect or motive. Investigators have not released evidence details, potential witness accounts, or surveillance video from the Pleasant Hill shopping center.



Family and friends gathered Sunday outside the Promenade at Pleasant Hill shopping center in Gwinnett County to remember 21-year-old Elaijia Whitley, who police say was found shot to death outside her job two days earlier.

The backstory:

Whitley was discovered in her car with a gunshot wound Friday afternoon outside the BioLife Plasma Services center, along Pleasant Hill Road, where she worked, according to Gwinnett County police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we know:

Loved ones returned to the site Sunday dressed in pink and carrying balloons to celebrate her life. They described Whitley as kindhearted and ambitious, with dreams of working in the medical field.

What they're saying:

"It’s truly a heartbreaking story," reporter Annie Mapp said during FOX 5’s live coverage. "Her family and friends are here outside of the BioLife Plasma Services where she worked, dressed in pink and with balloons to celebrate her legacy."

Elaijia Whitley

Family members told FOX 5 they believe Whitley was the victim of domestic violence and say her partner may have been responsible. Investigators have not identified a suspect or released a motive.

Her mother, Marcie Uzomah, was out of state when she learned the news.

"I kept saying it’s not true because she was just such a beautiful person," Uzomah said. "She didn’t deserve this and she wouldn’t harm a flea."

The family said they hope Whitley’s story encourages other victims of domestic violence to seek help.

What we don't know:

Police have not said who shot Elaijia Whitley or whether anyone is in custody.

Authorities have not shared what led up to the gunfire or whether there were witnesses in the parking lot that afternoon.

It’s also unclear how long Whitley had been inside her car before officers arrived.

Gwinnett County police have not released details about possible evidence recovered at the scene or whether surveillance video from nearby businesses captured the shooting.

What's next:

FOX 5 has reached out to the Gwinnett County Police Department for additional details.