Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of pulling out a gun on Lyft driver in South Fulton

By
Published  June 9, 2025 6:51am EDT
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police are hoping someone can identify this man accused of pulling a gun on a Lyft driver. (City of South Fulton Police Department)

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are asking for help finding a suspect accused of pulling a gun on a Lyft driver last month.

Investigators shared a photo taken from a dashcam in the hopes that someone could identify him.

What we know:

 According to police, the incident happened on May 18 at around 4:10 p.m. near Big Boat Drive and Stone Bay Drive.

Officials believe the suspect is a juvenile.

He's described as having a short haircut and as wearing a khaki-colored button-up shirt.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the case, email Det. Matthew Principe at matthew.principe@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

The Source: Information for this report came from a Facebook post by the City of South Fulton Police Department.

South FultonCrime and Public SafetyNews