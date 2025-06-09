Man accused of pulling out a gun on Lyft driver in South Fulton

article

South Fulton police are asking for help finding a suspect accused of pulling a gun on a Lyft driver last month.

Investigators shared a photo taken from a dashcam in the hopes that someone could identify him.

What we know:

According to police, the incident happened on May 18 at around 4:10 p.m. near Big Boat Drive and Stone Bay Drive.

Officials believe the suspect is a juvenile.

He's described as having a short haircut and as wearing a khaki-colored button-up shirt.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the case, email Det. Matthew Principe at matthew.principe@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.