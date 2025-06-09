Man accused of pulling out a gun on Lyft driver in South Fulton
article
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are asking for help finding a suspect accused of pulling a gun on a Lyft driver last month.
Investigators shared a photo taken from a dashcam in the hopes that someone could identify him.
What we know:
According to police, the incident happened on May 18 at around 4:10 p.m. near Big Boat Drive and Stone Bay Drive.
Officials believe the suspect is a juvenile.
He's described as having a short haircut and as wearing a khaki-colored button-up shirt.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the case, email Det. Matthew Principe at matthew.principe@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
The Source: Information for this report came from a Facebook post by the City of South Fulton Police Department.