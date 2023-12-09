Man, 51, shot during argument found outside gas station on North Avenue, police say

An argument between two people ended in gunfire, according to Atlanta police, sending one person to the hospital.

Atlanta police were called around 2:46 p.m. on Dec. 8, outside a gas station along North Avenue NE where they say a 51-year-old man was found shot, and eventually taken to the hospital by ambulance. The man told investigators he had gotten into a dispute with another person at a different location that escalated into gunfire.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

It's unclear what the man and the suspect were arguing over.

