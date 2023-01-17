Search for missing South Fulton man becomes homicide investigation

article

A search for a South Fulton man reported missing has now become a homicide investigation.

South Fulton police tell FOX 5 that 23-year-old Malik Bonny was reported missing on Nov. 30. At that time, officials say he was last seen on the 6100 block of Hemperly Road in the city and was thought to have left the area on foot.

Officials said that Bonny, who was described as being autistic and bipolar, was known to walk far distances.

Three weeks after he was reported missing, officials say the remains of Bonny's body were found in a vacant home on the 6500 block of Cedar Hurst Trail.

While investigators have not said how the missing man died, they had said that they suspect that Bonny's death was connected to "foul play."

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).