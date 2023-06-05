Making a 'splash' this summer at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands

The last time we spent a morning at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, we were screaming out heads off while riding a tube down a snow-covered hill.

Well, the weather is warmer now, which means there’s no more snow. But you better believe the screams are as loud as ever!

This morning, we returned to the popular lakeside getaway to spend some time at The Water Park at Lanier Islands, which opened for the season last month. There’s a long list of ways to stay cool this summer at The Water Park, including the Aquatic Adventure (an inflatable obstacle course), Parakeet Springs (a children’s play area), and the newly-renovated Wave Pool.

But, of course, we’re always on the hunt for thrills here at Good Day Atlanta, and that’s where the water slides come in. Visitors have several to choose from, including Raging River (which can be ridden solo or as a pair), Blackout (which, as the name suggests, plunges rides into total darkness), and Intimidator & Triple Threat.

This month, the park is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — and one-day admission prices vary by the day. A "Summer Chill Pass" including unlimited access to The Water Park is currently on-sale for $99. Click here for more information on tickets and summer hours. Margaritaville at Lanier Islands is located at 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford.

In our humble opinion, we made a big splash this morning during our visit to The Water Park — click the video player in this article to check it out and judge for yourself!