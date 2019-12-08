Major wreck on Georgia 400 sends 5 to hospital, road re-opened

All lanes of traffic have been reopened after a dangerous multi-vehicle accident on Georgia 400 in Roswell early Sunday morning.

Roswell police tell FOX 5 that around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of an accident with injuries south of the Holcomb Bridge Road exit.

Four cars were involved in the accident. Officials say one person was ejected from a car and two others were trapped during the crash.

In total, five people were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. All are now in stable condition.

The accident led to all northbound lanes of Georgia 400 blocked in the area. The roadway was re-opened near 9:30 a.m.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated.