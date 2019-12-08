Expand / Collapse search

Major wreck on Georgia 400 sends 5 to hospital, road re-opened

Roswell
ROSWELL, Ga. - All lanes of traffic have been reopened after a dangerous multi-vehicle accident on Georgia 400 in Roswell early Sunday morning.

Roswell police say four cars were involved in the accident and five people were rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Roswell police tell FOX 5 that around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of an accident with injuries south of the Holcomb Bridge Road exit.

Four cars were involved in the accident. Officials say one person was ejected from a car and two others were trapped during the crash.

In total, five people were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. All are now in stable condition.

The accident led to all northbound lanes of Georgia 400 blocked in the area. The roadway was re-opened near 9:30 a.m.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated.