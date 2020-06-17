Major traffic delays after train derails in downtown Duluth

Police and first responders were assessing the area after a train went off the tracks in Gwinnett County Wednesday morning.

The derailment happened off Buford Highway, just north of Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The train appeared to be pulling a series of shipping containers.

Duluth police oringinally indicated there were no injuries reported, however FOX 5 has since learned that there were minor injuries reported.

Major traffic delays have been reported in the area. Motorists were advised to stay away from the area and use alternative routes.

