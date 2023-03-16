At least 1 person critically injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County

article

Traffic is beginning to move once again along Interstate 85 northbound in Gwinnett County after a major crash snarled kept traffic at a stand still for hours.

The wreck happened around 8 a.m. near SR 317, L'vill-Suwanee Road.

According to Georgia State Patrol, at least 10 vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles was a tractor trailer. When troopers arrived, they say they found two vehicles overturned. One driver had to be freed from the wreckage by Gwinnett Fire. That driver suffered a serious head injury and has been transported to Northside Gwinnett hospital in critical condition, according to GSP.

Officials say at least three other drivers suffered injuries.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Major crash shuts down I-85 northbound in Gwinnett County. (SkyFOX 5)

GSP has set up a detour from I-85 northbound onto Old Peachtree Road and Sugarloaf Parkway.

All six lanes on the northbound side were blocked. As of 11:24 a.m. one lane had reopened and traffic was trickling through.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.