Maintenance worker discovers body at Clarkston apartment complex, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clarkston
FOX 5 Atlanta
Clarkston Shooting Investigation article

Police investigated the Highland Village Apartments at around 2 p.m. on 3890 E Ponce De Leon Avenue. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

CLARSTON, Ga. - Clarkston police said a maintenance worker discovered a body at an apartment complex on Monday afternoon. 

Police investigated the Highland Village Apartments at around 2 p.m. on 3890 E Ponce De Leon Avenue.

Police said the worker called the police after finding a man dead. 

Police had no information on a suspect or when the person died. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

