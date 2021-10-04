Maintenance worker discovers body at Clarkston apartment complex, police say
article
CLARSTON, Ga. - Clarkston police said a maintenance worker discovered a body at an apartment complex on Monday afternoon.
Police investigated the Highland Village Apartments at around 2 p.m. on 3890 E Ponce De Leon Avenue.
Police said the worker called the police after finding a man dead.
Police had no information on a suspect or when the person died.
