Maintenance worker discovers body at Clarkston apartment complex, police say

article

Clarkston police said a maintenance worker discovered a body at an apartment complex on Monday afternoon.

Police investigated the Highland Village Apartments at around 2 p.m. on 3890 E Ponce De Leon Avenue.

Police said the worker called the police after finding a man dead.

Police had no information on a suspect or when the person died.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS