Maine toddler shoots parents after retrieving handgun from nightstand, deputies say

Gunfire inside a Maine home left a mother, father and 2-year-old boy with injuries Wednesday morning.

According to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, the toddler shot his mom and dad with a handgun that had been left out on a nightstand.

The mother was shot in the leg while the father suffered a wound to the head. The boy injured himself when the gun recoiled and hit him in the face.

A local hospital later determined their injuries to be non-life-threatening.

The couple’s newborn, just 3 weeks old, was also in the room but was not harmed by the gunfire. Deputies said that child is now in the grandmother’s custody.

