Mail delays could hinder timely delivery of new Georgia driver's licenses, IDs
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is advising residents to anticipate potential delays in receiving their permanent driver’s licenses and ID cards. This announcement comes as DDS faces delivery issues with the United States Postal Service (USPS).
DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore has alerted customers to the possibility of extended wait times for their permanent cards, which typically arrive within 2-4 weeks. Due to these unforeseen circumstances, delivery times may now exceed this standard timeframe.
"We urge our customers to plan ahead and pack their patience while waiting to receive their driver’s licenses and IDs," Commissioner Moore stated.
In light of these delays, DDS recommends that customers continue to carry their last issued license or ID, along with any paper interim licenses, IDs, and receipts.
To avoid last-minute renewals, DDS also reminds customers that Georgia licenses and ID cards can be renewed up to 150 days before their expiration date. This proactive approach can help mitigate the impact of any delivery delays.
RELATED STORIES
- Ossoff says mail delays 'devastating for Georgians' after touring Palmetto facility
- Mail delays: Deadline approaches for DeJoy to respond to Ossoff
- Ossoff: USPS mail delays 'a failure of the Postal Service'
- USPS delays impacting customers in metro Atlanta
- Georgia lawmakers call on USPS to address metro Atlanta mail delays
- USPS mail delays: Georgia senators seek answers to undelivered parcels
For the latest updates, customers are encouraged to follow DDS on social media @GeorgiaDDS or visit their website at www.dds.georgia.gov.