Man found shot in backseat of vehicle at Eloise Street apartments dies

Trestletree Village apartments in the 700 block of Eloise Street SE

The Brief A 29-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the back seat of a vehicle near Eloise Street in southeast Atlanta. Despite life-saving efforts by officers and Grady EMS, the man died from his injuries while being transported to the hospital. The identity of the victim, the circumstances of the shooting, and information about the shooter remain unknown.



A man died Wednesday evening after being shot multiple times near Eloise Street in southeast Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to a report of gunfire at the Trestletree Village apartments in the 700 block of Eloise Street SE. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers discovered a 29-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the back seat of a vehicle.

Officers began life-saving measures until Grady EMS arrived and transported the man to a local hospital. He died from his injuries en route, authorities said.

What we don't know:

The name of the man has not been released.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

No word on the shooter.

Dig deeper:

The incident comes one week after another gunshot victim arrived at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding Hospital on April 2, claiming they were shot near the 800 block of Eloise Court, close to the Atlanta BeltLine.

Police have not confirmed whether the two cases are connected.

The investigation into both shootings is ongoing.