Man found shot in backseat of vehicle at Eloise Street apartments dies
Trestletree Village apartments in the 700 block of Eloise Street SE (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - A man died Wednesday evening after being shot multiple times near Eloise Street in southeast Atlanta.
What we know:
Officers responded around 7 p.m. to a report of gunfire at the Trestletree Village apartments in the 700 block of Eloise Street SE. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers discovered a 29-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the back seat of a vehicle.
Officers began life-saving measures until Grady EMS arrived and transported the man to a local hospital. He died from his injuries en route, authorities said.
What we don't know:
The name of the man has not been released.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
No word on the shooter.
Dig deeper:
The incident comes one week after another gunshot victim arrived at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding Hospital on April 2, claiming they were shot near the 800 block of Eloise Court, close to the Atlanta BeltLine.
SEE ALSO: Police investigate shooting at southeast Atlanta's Trestletree Village Apartments
Police have not confirmed whether the two cases are connected.
The investigation into both shootings is ongoing.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article. A previous FOX 5 Atlanta report was also used.