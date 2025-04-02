Police investigate shooting at southeast Atlanta's Trestletree Village Apartments

article

Police are investigating a shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex.

Officers were called out around 10 p.m. to the Trestletree Village Apartments after a gunshot victim walked into an area emergency room.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were initially dispatched to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding Hospital where they met with the victim.

Officers were directed to the 800 block of Eloise Court near the Atlanta Beltline.

Police investigate a shooting at the Trestletree Village Apartments along Eloise Court in the Ormewood Park neighborhood of Atlanta on April 2, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.