High-speed chase in DeKalb County ends in multi-vehicle crash, injuring suspects

By
Published  April 9, 2025 10:48pm EDT
DeKalb County
A police pursuit ends in a crash along Rockbridge Road in DeKalb County on April 9, 2025. article

The Brief

    • A police chase in DeKalb County ended with a crash involving multiple vehicles, seriously injuring two suspects and causing minor injuries to a bystander.
    • The pursuit began after officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle linked to a carjacking; the suspects fled, leading to the chase.
    • The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, while DeKalb County Police are investigating the carjacking incident.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A police pursuit in DeKalb County ended in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening, leaving two suspects seriously injured and a bystander with minor injuries.

What we know:

According to DeKalb County Police, officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen during a carjacking. When they attempted to stop the vehicle near 4483 Rockbridge Road near Allgood Circle, the driver fled, prompting a chase.

The pursuit concluded when the suspects' vehicle crashed into three uninvolved vehicles. 

Two people were taken into custody and are reported to be in serious condition. 

One person from a vehicle not involved in the pursuit sustained minor injuries.

 No officers were hurt.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released.

The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation into the crash itself. 

DeKalb County Police will continue investigating the original carjacking.

The Source: The details in this article were provided by the DeKalb County Police Department,

