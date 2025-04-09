High-speed chase in DeKalb County ends in multi-vehicle crash, injuring suspects

article

The Brief A police chase in DeKalb County ended with a crash involving multiple vehicles, seriously injuring two suspects and causing minor injuries to a bystander. The pursuit began after officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle linked to a carjacking; the suspects fled, leading to the chase. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, while DeKalb County Police are investigating the carjacking incident.



A police pursuit in DeKalb County ended in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening, leaving two suspects seriously injured and a bystander with minor injuries.

What we know:

According to DeKalb County Police, officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen during a carjacking. When they attempted to stop the vehicle near 4483 Rockbridge Road near Allgood Circle, the driver fled, prompting a chase.

The pursuit concluded when the suspects' vehicle crashed into three uninvolved vehicles.

Two people were taken into custody and are reported to be in serious condition.

One person from a vehicle not involved in the pursuit sustained minor injuries.

No officers were hurt.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released.

The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation into the crash itself.

DeKalb County Police will continue investigating the original carjacking.