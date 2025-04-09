High-speed chase in DeKalb County ends in multi-vehicle crash, injuring suspects
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A police pursuit in DeKalb County ended in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening, leaving two suspects seriously injured and a bystander with minor injuries.
SEE ALSO: DeKalb County expands high-speed pursuit policy amid rising crime concerns
What we know:
According to DeKalb County Police, officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen during a carjacking. When they attempted to stop the vehicle near 4483 Rockbridge Road near Allgood Circle, the driver fled, prompting a chase.
The pursuit concluded when the suspects' vehicle crashed into three uninvolved vehicles.
Two people were taken into custody and are reported to be in serious condition.
One person from a vehicle not involved in the pursuit sustained minor injuries.
No officers were hurt.
What we don't know:
The names of those involved have not been released.
The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation into the crash itself.
DeKalb County Police will continue investigating the original carjacking.
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the DeKalb County Police Department,